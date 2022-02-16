Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market To Be Driven By The Continuous Advancements In Fillers In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global dermal facial fillers market, assessing the market based on its segments like material type, product origin, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.5 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 4.6 Billion

Dermal filler adoption has recently been revolutionised by continuous advancements in fillers, such as variations in materials used and length of outcome. The global market size has been increasing as the demand for aesthetic medicine grows exponentially in both developed and developing countries. Furthermore, rapid advancements in cosmetology and dermatology have helped the urban population, which is primarily concerned with skin aesthetics and appearance. As a result, the dramatic increase in demand for medical aesthetics would present an appealing potential for market expansion over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Dermal facial filler (also known as injectable cosmetic filler or injectable facial filler) is a soft tissue filler that is injected into the skin at various depths to smooth out lines, add thickness, and augment facial features.

Based on the material type, the market is segregated into:

Temporary Fillers

Semi-Permanent Fillers

Permanent Fillers

Temporary fillers segment can be further divided on the basis of material type into collagen, HA, and collagen stimulators. Semi-permanent fillers segment is further segmented based on material type into CaHa. Permanent fillers segment can be further bifurcated on the basis of material type into PMMA and PAAG.

The market can be segregated on the basis of product origin into:

Natural

Synthetic

Regionally, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Recently, some key industrial developments have shown the potential to become drivers of the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, Allergan plc announced in September 2019 that Juvéderm VOLUMA XC with TSK STERiGLIDE cannula had obtained FDA approval for cheek augmentation in people over the age of 21. The goal of the HA dermal filler is to correct age-related volume loss in the mid-face. The approval is expected to increase demand for the Juvéderm filler family.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Allergan, Merz Pharma, Suneva Medical, SciVision Biotech Inc., Galderma SA, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

