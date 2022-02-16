Global Automotive Air Brake System Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand For Heavy-Duty Trucks In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automotive Air Brake System Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Automotive Air Brake System Market, assessing the market based on its segments like brake type, vehicle type, component, and regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-air-brake-system-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 4.43 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 3.10%

Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 5.32 Billion

Market Overview (2017-2027)

Factors such as rising demand for heavy-duty trucks, a growing desire for air brake systems in medium-duty vehicles, and tight legislation governing heavy-duty vehicle safety measures are driving the global automotive air brake system sector. Because of the proven effectiveness and performance of air brake systems in heavy-duty trucks, they are seeing greater use in medium-duty vehicles. The current hydraulic brake systems are unable to generate enough energy to stop fully charged medium-duty cars, which may pose safety issues, fueling the growing need for automobile air brake systems.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Pneumatic stress is used by the automotive air braking system to stop a vehicle like a truck or a bus.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-air-brake-system-market

On the basis of brake type, the market is segmented into:

Air Drum Brake

Air Disc Brake

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is divided into:

Rigid Body Truck

Heavy Duty Truck

Semi-Trailer

Bus

On the basis of component, the market is classified as:

Compressor

Governor

Storage Tank

Air Dryer

Foot Valve

Brake Chamber

Slake Adjuster

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Heavy-duty vehicle sales are increasing in countries such as China, Japan, North American countries, and Western European countries. This is attributable to increased manufacturing activity and road infrastructure improvements. Automotive OEMs have been consistently working on improving vehicle efficiency, which has resulted in an increase in vehicle weight reduction techniques. This involves the displacement of heavy hydraulic systems in cars. Air brake systems are standard on heavy-duty vehicles such as trucks and buses. As a result, increased sales of heavy-duty vehicles are likely to drive demand for automotive air-brake systems during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Knorr-Bremse AG, Meritor Inc, Haldex, SORL Auto Parts Inc, Wabco, Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC, Nabtesco Automotive Corporation, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:-

Global Crop Insurance Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/crop-insurance-market

Global Surgical Scissors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/surgical-scissors-market

Latin America Biodegradable Diapers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-biodegradable-diapers-market

Global Remittance Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/remittance-market

India Vegan Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-vegan-food-market

Introducing Procurement Resources Services of EMR Inc.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.