Vaginal Mesh Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vaginal Mesh
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vaginal Mesh in global, including the following market information:
- Global Vaginal Mesh Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Vaginal Mesh Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Vaginal Mesh companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vaginal Mesh market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Transabdominal Mesh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vaginal Mesh include Ethicon, Bard Medical, Endo, Boston Scientific, Coloplast, Medtronic, CooKMedical and Neomedic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vaginal Mesh manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vaginal Mesh Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vaginal Mesh Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Transabdominal Mesh
- Synthetic Mesh
Global Vaginal Mesh Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vaginal Mesh Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Support of the Vaginal Vault
- Vaginal Repair
- Prolapse Repair
Global Vaginal Mesh Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vaginal Mesh Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Vaginal Mesh revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Vaginal Mesh revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Vaginal Mesh sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Vaginal Mesh sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ethicon
- Bard Medical
- Endo
- Boston Scientific
- Coloplast
- Medtronic
- CooKMedical
- Neomedic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vaginal Mesh Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vaginal Mesh Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vaginal Mesh Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vaginal Mesh Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vaginal Mesh Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vaginal Mesh Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vaginal Mesh Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vaginal Mesh Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vaginal Mesh Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vaginal Mesh Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vaginal Mesh Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vaginal Mesh Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vaginal Mesh Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vaginal Mesh Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vaginal Mesh Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vaginal Mesh Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Vaginal Mesh Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Transabdominal Mesh
4.1.3 Synthetic Mesh
4.2 By Ty
