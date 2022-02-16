Global Scar Treatment Market To Be Driven By Growing Concern Among People Regarding Their Aesthetic Appeal In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Scar Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global scar treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like end-product forms, equipment types, and applications. The report tracks the newest trends within the industry and studies their impact on the general market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, alongside analysing the market supported the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9.8%

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Scar treatment refers to the techniques and procedures used to treat acne, keloid scars, contracture scars, hypertrophic scars, and other types of scars. Scars are scars left behind by surgeries, injuries, or infections. The treatment and revision procedures are used to make these scars appear less noticeable and more in line with the surrounding skin tone and texture. Various treatments, such as over-the-counter (OTC) gels, ointments, creams, and silicone sheets; surgeries for skin grafts, excisions, or laser treatment; and collagen injections, are used to speed up the healing process. Topical creams enriched with Vitamin E are sometimes used to reduce post-surgery scars.

The scar treatment market can be divided based on segments like scar type, product type and end-use.

Scar Type Atrophic Scars Hypertrophic and Keloid Scars Contracture Scars Stretch Marks Others

Product Type Topical Products Creams Gels Oils Other Topical Product Laser Product CO2 Laser Pulse-dyed Laser Other Laser Products Injectable Product Others

End Use Hospitals/Clinics Retail Drug Stores E-commerce Stores



Market Trend

The growing demand for scar removal treatment for burn injuries caused by rising road accident cases is driving the global scar treatment market. The introduction of laser therapy, which aids in the destruction of scar tissue, has also boosted the global market. Because scar removal products such as topical creams and gels, laser instruments, and steroid injections are commonly used in hospitals, the hospital segment is the largest shareholder in the market. Because of the high penetration of laser-based products in skin restoration and scar treatment, rapid adoption of advanced products, and growing awareness about aesthetic appeal, North America is the leading regional market.

Key Market Players

The major players within the market are Alliance Pharma, Bausch Health, Smith & Nephew plc, Merz, Inc., Lumenis, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Molnlycke Health Care, Cynosure, Inc., Suneva Medical, Inc., Sientra, Inc. and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of those market players.

