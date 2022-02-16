Heart Stent Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heart Stent in global, including the following market information:

Global Heart Stent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heart Stent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Heart Stent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heart Stent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Drug-Eluting Stent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heart Stent include Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Biosensor International, Terumo, MicroPort Scientific, Lepu Medical, B.Braun and HEXACATH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Heart Stent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heart Stent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heart Stent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Drug-Eluting Stent

Bare Metal Stent

Bioactive Stent

Radioactive Stent

Global Heart Stent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heart Stent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Acute Myocardial Infarction

Unstable Angina

Angina Pectoris

Global Heart Stent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heart Stent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heart Stent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heart Stent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heart Stent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Heart Stent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Biosensor International

Terumo

MicroPort Scientific

Lepu Medical

B.Braun

HEXACATH

Biotronik AG

ClearStream

