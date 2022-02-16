Global Wet Shave Market To Be Driven By Growing Awareness About Personal Grooming In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Wet Shave Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global wet shave market, assessing the market based on its segments like end-product forms, equipment types, and applications. The report tracks the newest trends within the industry and studies their impact on the general market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, alongside analysing the market supported the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wet-shave-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 14.2 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Shaving with a cream, razor, shaving brush, and aftershave lotion is known as a wet shave. When compared to dry shaving, wet shaving produces a cleaner shave.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wet-shave-market

The wet shave market can be divided based on segments like gender, product & distribution channel.

Gender Male Female

Product Razor Cartridges Blades Disposable Razors Non-disposable Razors Shaving Lotions and Creams Others

Distribution Channel Hypermarkets supermarkets Independent Retailers Others



Market Trend

The growing number of people adopting corporate culture and a growing awareness about personal grooming are driving the global wet shave market. The industry’s growth is being fueled by rising disposable incomes and a high standard of living. Other factors driving the industry’s growth include the e-commerce industry’s growth and razor design innovation. Because of rising demand for organic ingredients, product innovations, and promotions through advertisements and social media, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate than Europe as a result of changing lifestyles. Due to rising urbanisation, individual earning capacity, population, and personal grooming awareness in emerging economies such as China and India, Asia Pacific is the largest market for wet shave.

Electric shavers will continue to gain market share as new models become available that can be used for both dry and wet shaving. Reciprocal shavers and rotor shavers are the two types of electric shavers, with the latter being the most popular. Several major manufacturers, such as Philips and BRAUN, are present.

Key Market Players

The major players within the market are Unilever PLC, The Procter and Gamble Company, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Edwin Jagger Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, D.R. Harris & Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Taylor of Old Bond Street and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of those market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:

Global Cruise Missile Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cruise-missile-market

Global Immunomodulators Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/immunomodulators-market

Global Food Grade Alcohol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/food-grade-alcohol-market

Global Architectural Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/architectural-services-market

Global Styrenic Block Copolymer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/styrenic-block-copolymer-market

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you with Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.