2022-2027 Global and Regional Gas Diffusion Layer Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Gas Diffusion Layer market was valued at 398.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 28.83% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) , is the main part of a fuel cell. It is usually made of carbon fiber woven paper or carbon fiber non-woven paper. It is generally believed that the gas diffusion layer can be divided into a substrate layer (support layer) and a microporous layer. The ideal gas diffusion layer electrode structure, on the one hand, must have good gas permeability, in order to meet the electrode maximum power work gas reactant supply, on the other hand, must have good porous system, and it could form enough three phase interfaces to increase the Gas diffusion electrode`s ability to convert chemical energy into electrical energy.

Global Gas Diffusion Layer key players include Toray, SGL, Freudenberg, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 55%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 27%, followed by Europe and Japan, both have a share over 40 percent. In terms of product, Carbon paper type is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Oxyhydrogen fuel cell, followed by Hydrocarbon fuel cell, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Toray

SGL

Freudenberg

AvCarb

Teijin

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Fuel Cells Etc

Cetech

Shanghai Hesen

By Types:

Carbon Paper Type

Carbon Cloth Type

By Applications:

Oxyhydrogen Fuel Cell

Hydrocarbon Fuel Cell

