2022-2027 Global and Regional PBT Neat Resin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global PBT Neat Resin market was valued at 344.58 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.99% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is semi-crystalline, white or off-white polyester similar in both composition and properties to polyethyleneterephthalate (PET). It is a thermoplastic engineering polymer that is used as an insulator in the electrical, electronics, automobile, Mechanical Equipment and precision instruments industries. Compared to PET (polyethylene terephthalate), PBT has slightly lower strength and rigidity, slightly better impact resistance, and a slightly lower glass transition temperature.

In this report, the volume of PBT is calculated by PBT neat resin, excluding PBT modified resin and PBT Compounds. At present, the major manufacturers of PBT are concentrated in Changchun, BASF, Sabic, DuBay Polymer (Lanxess, DuPont) and Ticona (Celanese). Changchun is the world leader. Polymer Technology and Services PBT is marketed under a wide variety of brand names by these companies.

PBT downstream is wide and recently PBT has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive, electrical & electronic and consumer goods applications. Globally, the PBT market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive applications. Automotive accounts for nearly 44.86% of total downstream consumption of PBT.

By Market Verdors:

Changchun

BASF

Sabic

DuBay Polymer (Lanxess, DuPont)

Ticona (Celanese)

DuPont

Kanghui

Mitsubishi

HNEC

WinTech (Polyplastics, Teijin)

Toray

BlueStar

Yizheng (Sinopec)

Blueridge

Shinkong

DSM

Sipchem

Nan Ya

Heshili

By Types:

Injection Grade PBT

Extrusion Grade PBT

By Applications:

Electrical & Electronics

Automobile industry

Mechanical equipment

