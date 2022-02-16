Global Medical Education Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand For Medical Professionals In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Medical Education Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global medical education market, assessing the market based on its segments like delivery mode, training, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 37 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.3%

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Medical education refers to the course of study that is concerned with educating the people who want to be doctors. The course imparts the knowledge and skills necessary for illness prevention and treatment. It also establishes strategies and objectives for researching the elements that cause sickness or promote well-being.

The medical education market can be divided based on segments like:

Delivery mode

Training

End-use

The industry can be categorised based on its delivery mode into:

Classroom-Based Course

Distance

Online

Others

The industry can be divided based on training into:

Cardiothoracic

Neurology

Orthopaedic

Oral and Maxillofacial

Paediatric

Radiology

Laboratory

Others

The industry can be broadly categorised on the basis of its end-use into:

School of Medicine

Government/Military Organisations

Hospital

Insurance and Company

Non-Profit Organisation

Publishing or Education Company

Others

The EMR report looks into the regional medical education markets like:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The increased demand for online learning has stemmed from the growing requirement to create a system that not only boosts medical professionals’ knowledge but also allows them to stay current with contemporary developments in the medical sector. Digitalisation has helped to open up a slew of new opportunities for the global medical education business. Universities are introducing innovative teaching methods such as practical based approaches, evidence-based medicine (EBM), problem-based learning (PBL), and hands-on engagement and training with patients to enhance their medical knowledge, rather than traditional discipline-based curriculums. Medical education on the internet is anticipated to increase because it provides unique access to new study methods such as pace customisation and interactive learning via videos and audios, all of which are cost-effective. Furthermore, continuing medical education (CME) promotes lifelong learning by assisting medical professionals in filling gaps in their professional practice, which is likely to contribute to market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Harvard Medical School, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Stanford Medicine, Gundersen Health System, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Zimmer Pvt. Ltd., and Olympus America, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

