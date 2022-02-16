Global Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market To Be Driven By Growing Geriatric Population In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market, assessing the market based on its segments like cancer type, modality, and regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9.7%

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Ovarian cancer is the 5th largest cancer cause in women worldwide and the 10th most frequently occurring disease in the USA. In women aged 55-64 years the incidence of ovarian cancer is significant. Blowing, pelvic and abdominal pain, difficulty eating and urine symptoms are the major symptoms of ovarian cancer.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The detection, treatment and healing of ovarian cancer are done via diagnostics and treatment for ovaries. The global ovarian cancer diagnostics and therapeutic sector can be divided into cancer type and modality.

On the basis of cancer type, the market is segmented into:

Epithelial Ovarian Tumours

Ovarian Germ Cell Tumours

On the basis of modality, the market is divided into:

Diagnosis Biopsy Blood Tests Ultrasound PET CT Scan Others

Therapeutics Chemotherapy Radiation Therapy Immunotherapy Hormonal Therapy Others



On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growing prevalence of ovarian cancer worldwide, the usage of combination medicines for ovarian cancer therapy, and the growing elderly population are some of the important drivers which accelerate global expansion in the ovarian cancer diagnostics sector. The lack of correct ovarian cancer diagnostic procedures and information about cancer detection and treatment in emerging and low-income economies are the biggest disadvantages that can limit the growth of the industry over the prediction period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly And Company, Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson And Johnson, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

