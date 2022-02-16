Global Orthopaedic Biomaterials Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Geriatric Population In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Orthopaedic Biomaterials Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global orthopaedic biomaterials market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, types, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 13.25 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 10.4%

The growing geriatric population is driving the worldwide orthopedic biomaterials market. The market is also fueled by an increase in the number of trauma cases resulting from accidents, falls, and sports. Other factors driving the industry’s growth include the rising number of orthopedic surgeries such as joint arthroplasty, joint reconstruction, and viscosupplementation.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Orthopedic biomaterials are biologically made up of organic or synthetic materials that help restore the structural integrity of bones that have been damaged by trauma or disease. It’s also used to heal interior fractures.

Based on applications, the market can be segmented into:

Orthopaedic Implants

Joint Replacement/Reconstruction

Orthobiologics

Viscosupplementation

Bio-Resorbable Tissue Fixation

Based on the type of orthopaedic materials, the market can be divided into:

Ceramics and Bioactive Glass Biomaterials

Polymers Biomaterials

Calcium Phosphate Cement

Metal Biomaterials

Composites

On the Basis of region, the market can be divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

North America is the leading market because of the increasing number of patients requiring knee replacement, reconstruction, and other orthopedic procedures, as well as the adoption of improved products for bone void filling and implant load-bearing. As a result of the increased incidence of degenerative bone disorders in low-income nations, rising healthcare expenditure, and building healthcare infrastructure, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing orthopedic biomaterials market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are DSM Biomedical (OTCMKTS: RDSMY), Evonik Industries AG, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Invibio Ltd, CAM Bioceramics B.V., Globus Medical, Exactech, Inc., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

