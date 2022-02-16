Global Ophthalmic Knives Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand For Minimal Intrusive Eye Surgeries In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ophthalmic Knives Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ophthalmic knives market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.67 billion

Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 4.9%

The global market is being driven by the increasing demand for ophthalmic knives in slightly intrusive surgeries for the treatment of diseases like cataract. The worldwide ophthalmic knives market is being driven by the straightforward availability and affordability of ophthalmic knives, and therefore the introduction of automation in manufacturing process. The industry is being further propelled forward thanks to the increasing choice for minimally invasive surgeries by patients because it reduces out-of-pocket expenditure, total surgery cost, pre and post-surgical diagnosis and drugs, and hospital stay.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The worldwide ophthalmic knives market is often segmented into product, end-use and region.

On the basis of product, the industry is divided into:

Reusable Ophthalmic Knives

Single-use Ophthalmic Knives

On the basis of end-use, the industry is divided into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

The regional markets for ophthalmic knives include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The disposable ophthalmic knives segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate thanks to factors like cost effectiveness and minimal nonsocial infection risk. North America is that the leading ophthalmic knives market due to factors like favourable reimbursement scenario and therefore the rising trends of disposable knives. The Asia Pacific is an emerging marketplace for the merchandise thanks to the growing demand for advanced ophthalmic knives. Significant rise in medical tourism in countries like Thailand, India, and Malaysia, and rising number of NGOs providing low cost healthcare services in rural parts of the region.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Alcon Vision, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Diamatrix Ltd., Beaver-Visitec International, HAI Laboratories, MANI INC., Ophtechnics Unlimited, Paramount Surgimed Ltd., Unique Technologies, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

