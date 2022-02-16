Global RegTech Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Regulatory Intelligence Solutions In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global RegTech Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global RegTech market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, deployment type, enterprise size, application, end-use, and major regions . The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/regtech-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 6.68 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 22.30%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 23.16 Billion

The large enterprises category is expected to account for a major portion of the worldwide RegTech business, based on enterprise size. This is because most publicly traded corporations are required to implement regulatory programmes. Furthermore, manually monitoring all operations is impossible due to the constant changes in norms and regulations between businesses and areas. As a result, demand for RegTech solutions and services is increasing, particularly among major corporations.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

RegTech, which is a combination of the words “regulatory” and “technology,” is a technology-based approach to managing regulatory processes in the financial industry. It uses technology like machine learning, cloud computing, biometrics, blockchain, and others to help firms comply with rules more efficiently and at a lower cost. Regulatory monitoring, risk management, data analytics, reporting, and fraud detection are just a few of the duties it may help with.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/regtech-market

By component, the industry is segmented into:

Solution

Services

The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of deployment type into:

By enterprise size, the industry is segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its application into:

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Fraud Management

Regulatory Intelligence

Risk and Compliance Management

Regulatory Reporting

Identity Management

On the basis of end-use, the industry is segmented into:

Banks

Insurance Companies

Fintech Firms

IT and Telecom

Public Sectors

Energy and Utilities

Others

Latest News on Global RegTech [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/regtech-market

The EMR report looks into the regional markets of the product like:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market is being driven by significant technology breakthroughs such as growing usage of artificial intelligence, robotics process automation, and other technologies in various sectors to stay up with rapid regulatory changes. In addition, the need to improve products and services, customer experiences, and processes while lowering compliance costs and managing regulatory pressure is driving demand for RegTech solutions. Furthermore, the market benefits from the necessity to develop identity management techniques, such as KYC for identity verification, KYC for onboarding, and KYC for AML checks, among others, in order to keep up with ever-changing worldwide KYC rules. Furthermore, due to the growing trend of digitisation, emerging nations such as China and India present considerable prospects for RegTech solution providers to extend and enhance their solutions in the region. Furthermore, rising penalties for non-compliance with rules and the need to combat financial crimes are likely to fuel market growth throughout the projection period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Abside Smart Financial Technologies, ACTICO GmbH, Acuant, Inc., Ascent Technologies, Inc., and IBM Corp, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:

Global Nootropics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/nootropics-market

Global Smart Building Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-building-market

Global Virtual Reality Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/virtual-reality-market

Global Noninvasive Neuromodulation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/noninvasive-neuromodulation-market

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mobile-virtual-network-operator-market

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you with Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.