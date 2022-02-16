Global Zika Virus Therapeutics Market To Be Driven By Increasing Incidences Of Zika Virus In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Zika Virus Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global zika virus therapeutics market, assessing the market based on its segments like product and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 5.6%

The market for zika virus therapeutics is likely to be propelled by the growing number of cases of zika virus around the world. Generally, medicine such as acetaminophen (Tylenol®) is taken to reduce fever and pain. However, there is no specific medicine or vaccine for the treatment or cure of the zika virus. Thus, the absence of no proven antiviral therapies can be seen as an opportunity by market players for conducting research and development and launching drugs that are specifically made for the treatment of the zika virus. Thus, the development of a vaccine for the zika virus remains an active area of research.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Zika virus is a mosquito-borne flavivirus that gets spread to people through mosquito bites, majorly in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Some of the common symptoms of the zika virus are muscle pain, fever, rash, headache, joint pain, and red eyes. However, there might be a possibility that some people may show no signs or symptoms of the virus.

Based on the product, the zika virus therapeutics market has been bifurcated into:

• Acetaminophen

• Other NSAIDs

On the Basis of region, the market can be divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The increasing awareness about the zika virus is likely to propel people to opt for its treatment. The growing number of clinical trials for the zika virus vaccine followed by their approval is expected to support the zika virus therapeutics market in the coming years. Furthermore, the growing incidences of the zika virus are driving pharmaceutical companies towards the development of drugs made for the zika virus.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

