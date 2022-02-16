Global Web-To-Print (W2P) Market To Be Driven By Decrease In Cost Of Web-To Print And Shift Towards Online Services In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Web-to-Print (W2P) Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global web-to-print (W2P) market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/web-to-print-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 7%

The development of websites and rise in digital payment services has propelled demand for web-to-print services. The ample advantages offered by using web-to-print is likely to drive its market in the coming years. The service benefits the organization in several ways, such as ease in making global changes, on-demand print ordering, launching new brands, and managing print campaigns. The decrease in cost for web-to-print is also up thrusting its market. Before the technology was costlier due to expensive software and hardware. However, with time and advancement in technology, the cost for web-to-print has dropped significantly.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Web-to-print also known as remote publishing and print e-commerce solution is a service that provides print products through online storefronts. Mostly, business organizations use online print services to achieve their wider number of marketing goals. However, both businesses and general public can take benefit from these services.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/web-to-print-market

Based on components, the web-to-print (W2P) market is segmented as:

• Design-it-Yourself

• Template-Based

Depending on the application, the market has also been segmented into the following categories:

• Print Media and Advertising

• Personalized Products

• Others

On the Basis of region, the market can be divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

One of the emerging trends in the web-to-print (W2P) market is the increasing adoption of UV curing technology due to the rising demand for printing inks that offer a soft or textured feel. The UV curing technology reduces ink consumption and eliminates drying time of the print. Furthermore, trends, such as automation for better customer experience and 3-D printing technology are also shaping the market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Agfa-Gevaert NV, Aleyant Systems LLC, Electronics for Imaging Inc., HP Inc., and Xerox Corporation. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Related Reports:

Global Smart TV Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-tv-market

Global Smart Glass Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-glass-market

Global Silicon Nitride Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/silicon-nitride-market

Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sheet-metal-fabrication-services-market-report

Global Smartphone Sensors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sensors-market-for-smartphones-market

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.