Asia Pacific Sorbitol Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 2.4% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Asia Pacific Sorbitol Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Asia pacific sorbitol market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions like China, India, and Southeast Asia. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 922.56 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2.40%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1,063.64 Million

The growth of the Asia Pacific sorbitol market is driven by demand from various end use applications. Increasing demand for polyols due to increasing health awareness along the population is anticipated to push the market growth. Additionally, the increasing application of sorbitol in foods such as chewing gums, sugar free candies, and diet sodas, among others is anticipated to bolster the demand further over the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing application is oral care products such as toothpastes and mouthwash is likely to aid the market growth over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sorbitol refers to a naturally occurring non-carcinogenic polyol or sugar alcohol in various fruits such as apples and peaches, among others. It is also produced synthetically by catalytic hydrogenation of D-glucose. Sorbitol finds application as a sweetener in various oral care products, especially in toothpastes.

Based on type the market can be segmented into:

Liquid Sorbitol

Powder Sorbitol

Based on application the market is divided into:

Pharmaceuticals

Toothpaste

Food and Confectionaries

Cosmetics and Toiletries

Industrial Surfactants

Others

The regional markets for sorbitol include:

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market Trends

Based on country, China dominated the regional market for sorbitol over the historic period. China and India account for 50% of the global sorbitol production. China’s market for sorbitol is driven by the demand from toothpaste and Vitamin C production. Meanwhile, the rapidly developing pharmaceutical sector in India is further anticipated to bolster the regional demand for sorbitol. Additionally, the Asia Pacific is also the largest consumer of sorbitol. This can be attributed to the factors such as increasing disposable incomes, increasing industrialisation and urbanisation, among others. Moreover, countries such as Thailand and Indonesia are projected to witness a significant growth and drive the growth for Southeast Asia over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Roquette Frères S.A., Dancheng Caixin Sugar Industry Co. Ltd., PT Sorini Agro Asia Corporindo Tbk (Cargill), Khalista (Liuzhou) Chemical Industries Ltd., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Kasyap Sweeteners Ltd., Gayatri Bioorganics Ltd, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd., Qinhuangdao Lihua Starch Co., Ltd and a few others.

