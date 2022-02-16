2022-2027 Global and Regional Leaf Vegetable Seeds Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Leaf Vegetable Seeds market was valued at 219.49 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.63% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Vegetable Seed is an embryonic plant enclosed in a protective outer covering. Seeds are the product of the ripened ovule, after fertilization by pollen and some growth within the mother plant. Leaf Vegetable seeds include cabbage seed, spinach seed, celery seed, etc.In recent years, affected by demand, there is a rapid increase of leaf vegetable seeds. Growing number of foreign companies have piece up factories in China, at present, Monsanto, Syngenta, Limagrain and other foreign giants occupy a large market share, Chinese local enterprises are lack of competitiveness. The sales of leaf vegetable seeds will increase to 27179 MT in 2017 from 25061 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 1.64%. Global leaf vegetable seeds capacity utilization rate remained at around 82.47% in 2016. The government department has already formulated the leaf vegetable seeds development standards, and introduced a series of policies to promote the leaf vegetable seeds industry.

At present, the leaf vegetable seeds industry exist disorderly competition and other issues, but because of the much more widely used application, the leaf vegetable seeds is forecasted to have a good market prospect. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. 4With the world population increasing, while the thought of a healthy diet gradually to the popularity, the leaf vegetable seed market will increase significantly in the future. Although the manufacturing and marketing of leaf vegetable seeds may bring opportunities for related enterprises, the study group recommends that enterprise those have fund advantage but lack technical and downstream support advantage do not enter into the leaf vegetable seeds field before careful investigation. At present the overall market structure is relatively stable, with high barriers for new brands and capital.

By Market Verdors:

Monsanto

Syngenta

Limagrain

Bayer Crop Science

Bejo

ENZA ZADEN

Rijk Zwaan

Sakata

Takii

Nongwoobio

LONGPING HIGH-TECH

DENGHAI SEEDS

Jing Yan YiNong

Huasheng Seed

Horticulture Seeds

Beijing Zhongshu

Jiangsu Seed

By Types:

General Leaf Vegetable Seed

Heading Leaf Vegetable Seed

Spicy Leaf Vegetable Seed

By Applications:

Farmland

Greenhouse

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Leaf Vegetable Seeds Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Leaf Vegetable Seeds Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Leaf Vegetable Seeds Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Leaf Vegetable Seeds Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Leaf Vegetable Seeds Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Leaf Vegetable Seeds Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Leaf Vegetable Seeds (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Leaf Vegetable Seeds Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Leaf Vegetable Seeds Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Leaf Vegetable Seeds (Volume and Value) by Application

