India Disposable Surgical Wear Market Report To Be Driven By The Increasing COVID-19 Pandemic Cases In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Disposable Surgical Wear Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India disposable surgical wear market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8 %

Forecast Market Size (2026): INR 13,790.10 crore

The India disposable surgical wear industry is being driven by the rise in COVID-19 crisis. The market spurred rapidly as the pandemic outbreak increased demand for disposable surgical gear in the healthcare sector due to increasing safety concerns among healthcare practitioners. The pandemic increased demand for disposable surgical wear in diagnostic and laboratory procedures. Furthermore, the increased demand for disposable surgical wear products such as gloves, masks, shoe covers, and face shields by the public to strengthen protection against the COVID-19 infection is boosting the disposable surgical wear industry’s growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Disposable surgical wear refers to protective equipment worn by health workers such as masks, scrubs, gloves and hats, among others to avoid infection transmission. It’s usually made of hydroentangled face fabric that’s laminated to a microporous permeable film to protect it from breaking and improve comfort. To enhance the security of healthcare personnel, the materials operate as barriers to viruses, germs, and pathogens, among other things.

Based on product, can be segmented into:

Gowns

Scrubs

Caps

Gloves

Face Masks

Shoes

Surgical Equipment and Device Covers

Others

Based on end use, the market is divided into:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostics and Pathology Labs

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

The regional markets include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Market Trends

The market is growing due to rising demand for products that provide protection against clinical hazards in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the demand for improved medical professional safety grows, disposable surgical wears are becoming more popular due to their increased comfortability, mechanical stability, and reliability, boosting market growth. The extensive production of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits is helping disposable surgical clothing become more cost-effective. This is boosting their use in remote areas as well as small hospitals and clinics, contributing significantly to market growth. The rising trend of medical tourism in India, owing to the country’s strong healthcare sector and the cost-effectiveness of complex procedures, is accelerating the use of disposable surgical wear, which is expected to drive the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing accessibility of experienced medical professionals is likely to boost demand for disposable surgical wear, boosting market growth. The production of innovative disposable surgical wear made of innovative materials is expected to bolster the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Narang Medical Limited, Medi-Lin (D & U Healthage Pvt. Ltd.), Surgeine Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Dhroni Vestures, Fine Wear (Dhwanit Enterprise), and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

