Global Rodenticides Market To Be Driven By The Rising Rodent Population In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Rodenticides Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global rodenticides market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, end-use, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 5%

The increased incidences of pest-related illnesses, the increasing population of rodenticides, the increased demand for pest control, and access to natural rodenticides are expected to be the major factors driving the rodenticides market development. The rising prevalence of transmissible diseases such as Hantavirus and Lassa fever, which have ramifications for the environment, wildlife, and humans, has resulted in a substantial increase in rodent populations. Furthermore, in most major cities around the world, the use of various rodent control products in commercial and residential applications has resulted in a strong demand for rodent control products.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Rodenticides are chemicals that are made and sold to kill rodents. Rodenticides are used to kill rats, squirrels, woodchucks, chipmunks, porcupines, nutria, beavers, and voles, and are often referred to as “rat poison.”

Based on type, the market can be divided into:

Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides

Anticoagulant Rodenticides

Non-anticoagulant rodenticides can be further divided into bromethalin, cholecalciferol, strychnine, and zinc phosphide. Anticoagulant rodenticides can be further divided into first-generation and second-generation anticoagulants.

The market can be categorised based on end-use into:

Agricultural Fields

Warehouses

Urban Centres

Urban centres are further divided into the residential and commercial sectors.

The industry is segmented by application into:

Pellets

Sprays

Powders

Regionally, the industry can be classified into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Rise in business acquisitions, along with other developments is driving the growth of the industry. Florida Pest Control, a pest control service provider for industrial and residential customers, was purchased by Rentokil Initial Plc in November 2019. This purchase would enable the company to broaden its product offerings in the North American market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Bayer AG, The Syngenta Group, Liphatech Inc., J.T. Eaton & Co., Inc., Neogen Corporation, and PelGar International, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

