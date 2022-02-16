Global Aluminium Flat Rolled Products Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Aluminium Flat Rolled Products market was valued at 836.71 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.94% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aluminium flat rolled products include sheet, plate and foil. Aluminium flat rolled products are usually made by rolling thick aluminium between rolls that reduce the thickness and lengthen it through hot and cold rolling processes.Aluminium flat rolled products include plate, sheet and foil. Due to distinctive advantages, aluminium flat rolled products have been widely used in many industries, such as transportation, packaging, building & construction, machine & equipment, electrical and so on.

Among various applications, demand from packaging industry accounts for the largest consumption share with 35.29% in 2017 globally. According to the product form, aluminium flat rolled products can be mainly divided into plate, sheet and foil. When considering its manufacturing process, aluminium flat rolled products are classified as cold rolling type and hot rolling type. Each type has its own advantages and characteristics and is welcomed by specific industries.

By Market Verdors:

Hindalco

UACJ

Arconic

Hydro

Constellium

Aleris

Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill

AMAG Rolling

Chinalco Group

JW Aluminium

Mingtai Aluminium

Yieh Group

RUSAL

Xiashun Holdings

SNTO

Nanshan Aluminium

KOBELCO

Lotte

By Types:

Plate Form

Sheet Form

Foil Form

By Applications:

Transportation

Packaging

Building & Construction

Machine & Equipment

Electrical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Aluminium Flat Rolled Products Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aluminium Flat Rolled Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Plate Form

1.4.3 Sheet Form

1.4.4 Foil Form

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aluminium Flat Rolled Products Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Packaging

1.5.4 Building & Construction

1.5.5 Machine & Equipment

1.5.6 Electrical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Aluminium Flat Rolled Products Market

1.8.1 Global Aluminium Flat Rolled Products Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aluminium Flat Rolled Products Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Aluminium Flat Rolled Products Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Aluminium Flat Rolled Products Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Aluminium Flat Rolled Products Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

