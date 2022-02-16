Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phenol Formaldehyde Resin include Momentive, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, SI Group, Prefere Resins, Sumitomo Bakelite, DIC, BASF, Mitsui Chemicals and Huttenes-Albertus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phenol Formaldehyde Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder Type

Particle Type

Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Refractories

Frictional Materials

Bonding Agents

Other

Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phenol Formaldehyde Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phenol Formaldehyde Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phenol Formaldehyde Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Phenol Formaldehyde Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Momentive

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

SI Group

Prefere Resins

Sumitomo Bakelite

DIC

BASF

Mitsui Chemicals

Huttenes-Albertus

KOLON Chemical

Fenolit d.d.

AOC

Hitachi Chemical

UCP Chemicals

Panasonic

DPCL Dujodwala Paper Chemicals

Xpro India

SQ GROUP

Chang Chun Corporation

Henan Bond Chemical

Shandong Runda

Zhengzhou Shuangge

Changshu South-East Plastic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Companies

