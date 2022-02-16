Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Phenol Formaldehyde Resin include Momentive, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, SI Group, Prefere Resins, Sumitomo Bakelite, DIC, BASF, Mitsui Chemicals and Huttenes-Albertus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Phenol Formaldehyde Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Powder Type
- Particle Type
Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Refractories
- Frictional Materials
- Bonding Agents
- Other
Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Phenol Formaldehyde Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Phenol Formaldehyde Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Phenol Formaldehyde Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Phenol Formaldehyde Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Momentive
- Georgia-Pacific Chemicals
- SI Group
- Prefere Resins
- Sumitomo Bakelite
- DIC
- BASF
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Huttenes-Albertus
- KOLON Chemical
- Fenolit d.d.
- AOC
- Hitachi Chemical
- UCP Chemicals
- Panasonic
- DPCL Dujodwala Paper Chemicals
- Xpro India
- SQ GROUP
- Chang Chun Corporation
- Henan Bond Chemical
- Shandong Runda
- Zhengzhou Shuangge
- Changshu South-East Plastic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Companies
