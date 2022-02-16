2022-2027 Global and Regional Polyethylene Wax Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Polyethylene Wax market was valued at 1148.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyethylene wax is a low molecular weight polyethylene polymer that is used for improving and enhancing the process parameters and properties of the finished products in diverse applications in the plastic industry.Polyethylene wax is widely used in plastics, coatings, printing, etc. The most notable application is Color Masterbatch. In 2020, the application volume will reach about 33% of the entire market. Polyethylene wax is mainly divided into the following categories: HDPE Wax, LDPE Wax, Polyethylene Oxide.

Among them, HDPE Wax and LDPE Wax have always maintained a relatively high sales share. In 2020, it will account for approximately 34% and 38% of the total share respectively Honeywell, BASF, Mitsui Chemicals, Clariant, Innospec, Euroceras are several leading manufacturers. The market share of the top 6 companies in 2020 accounted for about 2/3 of the market. The sales market share of this product is mainly concentrated in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. In the past five years, the Asia-Pacific region has always accounted for about half of the total.

By Market Verdors:

Honeywell

BASF

Mitsui Chemicals

Westlake

Clariant

Innospec

Lubrizol

SCG Chemicals

WIWAX

Trecora Chemical

Euroceras

Cosmic Petrochem

Marcus Oil

Baker Hughes

Sanyo

Savita

Lionchem Tech

Coschem

Darent Wax

Qingdao Sainuo

Yi Mei New Material Technology

By Types:

HDPE Wax

LDPE Wax

Polyethylene Oxide

By Applications:

Color Masterbatch

Processing Aid

Coating (Industrial and Architectural Coating)

Calcium Masterbatch

Hot Melt Adhesive

Rubber

Bitumen Modification

Thermal Road Marking

