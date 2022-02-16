2022-2027 Global and Regional Stationary Lead Acid Battery Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Stationary Lead Acid Battery market was valued at 789.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.07% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lead-Acid battery uses a chemical reaction to do work on charge and produce a voltage between their output terminals. Despite having a very low energy-to-weight ratio and a low energy-to-volume ratio, its ability to supply high surge currents means that the cells have a relatively large power-to-weight ratio. Stationary Lead-Acid battery widely used in UPS, Telecommunication applications, Utility/switchgear, etc.On the basis of applications the market is segmented as UPS and others applications.

UPS (including stationary industrial) application segment is identified as one of the fastest growing market during the forecast period. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Exide

Enersys

Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology

Leoch

GS Yuasa Corporate

Hoppecke

Narada Power

Ritar Power

Amara Raja

Sacred Sun Power Sources

C&D Technologies

Trojan

THE FURUKAWA BATTERY

EAST PENN Manufacturing

Banner batteries

Coslight Technology

Haze

NorthStar Battery

CGB

First National Battery

Midac Power

BNB Battery

By Types:

2 V

4 V

6 V

8 V

12V

16 V

By Applications:

Telecommunication Applications

Uninterruptible Power System

Utility/Switchgear

Emergency Lighting

Security System

Cable Television/Broadcasting

Oil and Gas

Renewable Energy

Railway Backup

