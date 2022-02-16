2022-2027 Global and Regional Decane Diamine Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Decane Diamine market was valued at 160.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.42% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Decandiamine is also known as glyamine hydrochloride hydrochloride glyamine amino-acetyl hydrochloride. The molecular formula is C10H24N2. Decanediamine is currently mainly used to synthesize green nylon resin.In 2019, the global Decane Diamine market is led by China. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. Arkema, Wuxi Yinda Nylon, Hengshui Haoye Chemical, Shandong Siqiang Chemical and Evonik are the main players in this industry. Arkema is a global market leader, occupying about 27% of the industry`s market share.

By Market Verdors:

Arkema

Wuxi Yinda Nylon

Hengshui Haoye Chemical

Shandong Siqiang Chemical

Evonik

Rianlon Corporation

Shandong Chiyue Chemical

By Types:

98% Purity

99% Purity

By Applications:

PA1010

PA1012

PA10T

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Decane Diamine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Decane Diamine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Decane Diamine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Decane Diamine Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Decane Diamine Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Decane Diamine Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Decane Diamine (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Decane Diamine Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Decane Diamine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Decane Diamine (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Decane Diamine Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

