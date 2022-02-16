2022-2027 Global and Regional Zinc Dust Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Zinc Dust market was valued at 111.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.44% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Zinc dust is a fine gray powder of zinc metal, made by distilling primary or secondary zinc in closed, horizontal furnaces. Zinc dust is most often used in paints and coatings to inhibit corrosion.Zinc dust industry has low technology barrier. The main players are Umicore, Votorantim Group, Numinor, Hanchang and Transpek-Silox Industry. The global production of zinc dust increased to 345 K MT in 2016 from 329 K MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 1.11%. Global zinc dust capacity utilization rate remained at around 63% in 2016. In consumption market, the global consumption value of zinc dust increases with the 4.05% average growth rate. Europe USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications.

In 2016, these regions occupied 73.98% of the global consumption volume in total. Zinc dust has two types, which include chemical grade zinc dust and paint grade zinc dust. And each type has application industries relatively. With wide application of zinc dust, the downstream industries will need more zinc dust products. So, zinc dust has certain market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance zinc dust through improving technology. The major raw materials for zinc dust are zinc ore or zinc ingots, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of zinc dust.

The production cost of zinc dust is also an important factor which could impact the price of zinc dust. The zinc dust manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method. With the decline of China`s zinc dust production in the future, the import volume will continue to increase, and this market share will probably be shared by India and Malaysia in the future

By Market Verdors:

Umicore

Votorantim Group

Numinor

Hanchang

Transpek-Silox Industry

Mepco

TOHO ZINC

HakusuiTech

Pars Zinc Dust

Jiangsu Kecheng

Jiashanbaiwei

Jiangsu Smelting

Yunan Luoping

Shijiazhuang Xinri Zinc

Jiangsu Shenlong Zinc

Shandong Xingyuan Zinc

Jiangsu Shuangsheng

By Types:

Chemical Grade

Paint Grade

By Applications:

Chemical Industry

Paint Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Zinc Dust Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Zinc Dust Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Zinc Dust Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Zinc Dust Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Zinc Dust Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Zinc Dust Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Zinc Dust (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Zinc Dust Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Zinc Dust Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Zinc Dust (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Zinc Dust Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

