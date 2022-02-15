Global Online Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Online Meal Kit Delivery Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Meal Kit Delivery Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Ready-to-eat Food
- Reprocessed Food
- Other
Segment by Application
- User Age (Under 25)
- User Age (25-34)
- User Age (35-44)
- User Age (45-54)
- User Age (55-64)
- Older
By Company
- Blue Apron
- Hello Fresh
- Plated
- Sun Basket
- Chefd
- Green Chef
- Purple Carrot
- Home Chef
- Abel & Cole
- Riverford
- Gousto
- Quitoque
- Kochhaus
- Marley Spoon
- Middagsfrid
- Allerhandebox
- Chefmarket
- Kochzauber
- Fresh Fitness Food
- Mindful Chef
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Online Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ready-to-eat Food
1.2.3 Reprocessed Food
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Online Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 User Age (Under 25)
1.3.3 User Age (25-34)
1.3.4 User Age (35-44)
1.3.5 User Age (45-54)
1.3.6 User Age (55-64)
1.3.7 Older
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Online Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Online Meal Kit Delivery Service Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Online Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Online Meal Kit Delivery Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Online Meal Kit Delivery Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Online Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Online Meal Kit Delivery Service Industry Trends
2.3.2 Online Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 Online Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 Online Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
