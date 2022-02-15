Global Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

News

Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Ready-to-eat Food
  • Reprocessed Food
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • User Age (Under 25)
  • User Age (25-34)
  • User Age (35-44)
  • User Age (45-54)
  • User Age (55-64)
  • Older

By Company

  • Blue Apron
  • Hello Fresh
  • Plated
  • Sun Basket
  • Chefd
  • Green Chef
  • Purple Carrot
  • Home Chef
  • Abel & Cole
  • Riverford
  • Gousto
  • Quitoque
  • Kochhaus
  • Marley Spoon
  • Middagsfrid
  • Allerhandebox
  • Chefmarket
  • Kochzauber
  • Fresh Fitness Food
  • Mindful Chef

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ready-to-eat Food
1.2.3 Reprocessed Food
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 User Age (Under 25)
1.3.3 User Age (25-34)
1.3.4 User Age (35-44)
1.3.5 User Age (45-54)
1.3.6 User Age (55-64)
1.3.7 Older
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Industry Trends
2.3.2 Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 Offline Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Offlin

