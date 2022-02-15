Global Meal Kit Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Meal Kit market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Meal Kit market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Online
- Offline
Segment by Application
- User Age (Under 25)
- User Age (25-34)
- User Age (35-44)
- User Age (45-54)
- User Age (55-64)
- Older
By Company
- Blue Apron
- Hello Fresh
- Plated
- Sun Basket
- Chefd
- Green Chef
- Purple Carrot
- Home Chef
- Abel & Cole
- Riverford
- Gousto
- Quitoque
- Kochhaus
- Marley Spoon
- Middagsfrid
- Allerhandebox
- Chefmarket
- Kochzauber
- Fresh Fitness Food
- Mindful Chef
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Meal Kit Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Meal Kit Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Online
1.2.3 Offline
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Meal Kit Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 User Age (Under 25)
1.3.3 User Age (25-34)
1.3.4 User Age (35-44)
1.3.5 User Age (45-54)
1.3.6 User Age (55-64)
1.3.7 Older
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Meal Kit Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Meal Kit Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Meal Kit Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Meal Kit Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Meal Kit Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Meal Kit by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Meal Kit Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Meal Kit Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Meal Kit Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Meal Kit Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Meal Kit Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Meal Kit Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Larges
