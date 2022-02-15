Global Meal Kit Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Meal Kit market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Meal Kit market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Online

Offline

Segment by Application

User Age (Under 25)

User Age (25-34)

User Age (35-44)

User Age (45-54)

User Age (55-64)

Older

By Company

Blue Apron

Hello Fresh

Plated

Sun Basket

Chefd

Green Chef

Purple Carrot

Home Chef

Abel & Cole

Riverford

Gousto

Quitoque

Kochhaus

Marley Spoon

Middagsfrid

Allerhandebox

Chefmarket

Kochzauber

Fresh Fitness Food

Mindful Chef

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Meal Kit Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Meal Kit Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Online

1.2.3 Offline

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Meal Kit Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 User Age (Under 25)

1.3.3 User Age (25-34)

1.3.4 User Age (35-44)

1.3.5 User Age (45-54)

1.3.6 User Age (55-64)

1.3.7 Older

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Meal Kit Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Meal Kit Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Meal Kit Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Meal Kit Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Meal Kit Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Meal Kit by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Meal Kit Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Meal Kit Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Meal Kit Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Meal Kit Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Meal Kit Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Meal Kit Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Larges

