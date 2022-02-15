Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Non-Protein Nitrogen market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Protein Nitrogen market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Urea
- Ammonia
- Biuret
Segment by Application
- Dairy Cattle
- Beef Cattle
- Sheep and Goat
- Others
By Company
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Yara International ASA
- Borealis AG
- Incitec Pivot Limited
- The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc
- Petr?leo Brasileiro S.A
- Skw Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz GmbH
- Fertiberia SA
- Alltech
- Antonio Tarazona SL
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-Protein Nitrogen Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Urea
1.2.3 Ammonia
1.2.4 Biuret
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Dairy Cattle
1.3.3 Beef Cattle
1.3.4 Sheep and Goat
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Non-Protein Nitrogen Production
2.1 Global Non-Protein Nitrogen Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Non-Protein Nitrogen Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Non-Protein Nitrogen Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Non-Protein Nitrogen Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Non-Protein Nitrogen Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Non-Protein Nitrogen Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Non-Protein Nitrogen Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Non-Protein Nitrogen Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Non-Protein Nitrogen Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Non-Protein Nitrogen Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Non-Protein Nitrogen Sales by Region (2017-2022)
