Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Water-Soluble

Vitamins (Vitamin B and Vitamin C)

Segment by Application

Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Aquaculture

Others

By Company

BASF SE

Lonza

Nutreco

Nutrex

ORFFA International Holdings B.V

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Royal DSM Nv

Vitafor Nv

Vitec Nutrition Ltd

Zinpro Corporation

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Water-Soluble

1.2.3 Vitamins (Vitamin B and Vitamin C)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Swine

1.3.3 Poultry

1.3.4 Cattle

1.3.5 Aquaculture

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Production

2.1 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

