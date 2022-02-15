News

Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Water-Soluble
  • Vitamins (Vitamin B and Vitamin C)

Segment by Application

  • Swine
  • Poultry
  • Cattle
  • Aquaculture
  • Others
  • By Company
  • BASF SE
  • Lonza
  • Nutreco
  • Nutrex
  • ORFFA International Holdings B.V
  • Phibro Animal Health Corporation
  • Royal DSM Nv
  • Vitafor Nv
  • Vitec Nutrition Ltd
  • Zinpro Corporation

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-Soluble
1.2.3 Vitamins (Vitamin B and Vitamin C)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Swine
1.3.3 Poultry
1.3.4 Cattle
1.3.5 Aquaculture
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Production
2.1 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Feed Water-Soluble Vitamins & Minerals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

