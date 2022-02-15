News

Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Vitamin
  • Minerals
  • Protein
  • Carbohydrates
  • Amino Acids
  • Organic Acids
  • Fibers
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Ruminant Feed
  • Poultry Feed
  • Aquatic Feed
  • Swine Feed
  • Equine Feed

By Company

  • Adisseo France S.A.S
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • BASF SE
  • Cargill
  • Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl
  • Royal DSM N.V
  • Evonik Industries Ag
  • Nutreco N.V.
  • Alltech
  • Novus International

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Vitamin
1.2.3 Minerals
1.2.4 Protein
1.2.5 Carbohydrates
1.2.6 Amino Acids
1.2.7 Organic Acids
1.2.8 Fibers
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Ruminant Feed
1.3.3 Poultry Feed
1.3.4 Aquatic Feed
1.3.5 Swine Feed
1.3.6 Equine Feed
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Production
2.1 Global Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

