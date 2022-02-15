News

High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Aspartame
  • Acesulfame Potassium
  • Saccharin
  • Sucralose
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Snack Foods
  • Bakery Products
  • Sauces and Condiments
  • Candies and Confectionery
  • Dairy Products
  • Soft Drinks
  • Diet Soft Drinks

By Company

  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
  • Celanese Corporation (US)
  • Cumberland Packing Corporation (US)
  • Heartland Food Products Group (US)
  • Hermes Sweeteners Ltd. (Switzerland)
  • HYET Sweet S.A.S. (France)
  • JK Sucralose, Inc. (China)
  • Merisant (US)
  • Tate & Lyle plc (UK)

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Aspartame
1.2.3 Acesulfame Potassium
1.2.4 Saccharin
1.2.5 Sucralose
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Snack Foods
1.3.3 Bakery Products
1.3.4 Sauces and Condiments
1.3.5 Candies and Confectionery
1.3.6 Dairy Products
1.3.7 Soft Drinks
1.3.8 Diet Soft Drinks
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Production
2.1 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

