Bioactive Ingredients & Product Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Bioactive Ingredients & Product market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bioactive Ingredients & Product market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Prebiotics
- Probiotics
- Amino Acids, Peptides & Proteins
- Omega 3 & Structured Lipids
- Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts
- Minerals
- Vitamins
- Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
- Carotenoids & Antioxidants
- Others
Segment by Application
- Functional Food
- Functional Beverages
- Dietary Supplements
- Animal Nutrition
- Personal Care
By Company
- BASF
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Cargill Inc
- Dupont DENemours & Co. (Dupont) Msds
- DSM
- Ajinomoto
- Ingredion Inc
- FMC Corporation
- Roquette
- Arla Foods
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bioactive Ingredients & Product Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bioactive Ingredients & Product Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Prebiotics
1.2.3 Probiotics
1.2.4 Amino Acids, Peptides & Proteins
1.2.5 Omega 3 & Structured Lipids
1.2.6 Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts
1.2.7 Minerals
1.2.8 Vitamins
1.2.9 Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
1.2.10 Carotenoids & Antioxidants
1.2.11 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bioactive Ingredients & Product Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Functional Food
1.3.3 Functional Beverages
1.3.4 Dietary Supplements
1.3.5 Animal Nutrition
1.3.6 Personal Care
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bioactive Ingredients & Product Production
2.1 Global Bioactive Ingredients & Product Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bioactive Ingredients & Product Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bioactive Ingredients & Product Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bioactive Ingredients & Product Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bioactive Ingredients & Product Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
