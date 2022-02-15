Plastic Sheets Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Plastic Sheets market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Sheets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- LLDPE
- LDPE
- HDPE
- BOPP
- CPP
- PVC
- Others
Segment by Application
- Food Packaging
- Pharmaceutical & Medical Packaging
- Consumer Goods
- Industrial Packaging
- Others
By Company
- Amcor Limited
- Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Toyobo Co., Ltd.
- AEP Industries Inc.
- Berry Plastics Group, Inc.
- RKW SE
- Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Uflex Ltd.
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Sheets Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Sheets Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 LLDPE
1.2.3 LDPE
1.2.4 HDPE
1.2.5 BOPP
1.2.6 CPP
1.2.7 PVC
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Sheets Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Packaging
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical & Medical Packaging
1.3.4 Consumer Goods
1.3.5 Industrial Packaging
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Plastic Sheets Production
2.1 Global Plastic Sheets Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Plastic Sheets Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Plastic Sheets Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Plastic Sheets Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Plastic Sheets Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Plastic Sheets Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Plastic Sheets Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Plastic Sheets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Plastic Sheets Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Plastic Sheets Sales by Region
