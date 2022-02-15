Plastic Sheets Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Plastic Sheets market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Sheets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

LLDPE

LDPE

HDPE

BOPP

CPP

PVC

Others

Segment by Application

Food Packaging

Pharmaceutical & Medical Packaging

Consumer Goods

Industrial Packaging

Others

By Company

Amcor Limited

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Sealed Air Corporation

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

AEP Industries Inc.

Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

RKW SE

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Uflex Ltd.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastic Sheets Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Sheets Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 LLDPE

1.2.3 LDPE

1.2.4 HDPE

1.2.5 BOPP

1.2.6 CPP

1.2.7 PVC

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Sheets Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food Packaging

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical & Medical Packaging

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Industrial Packaging

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Plastic Sheets Production

2.1 Global Plastic Sheets Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Plastic Sheets Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Plastic Sheets Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Plastic Sheets Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Sheets Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Plastic Sheets Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Plastic Sheets Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Plastic Sheets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Plastic Sheets Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Plastic Sheets Sales by Region

