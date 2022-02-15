Rare Metals Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Rare Metals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rare Metals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-rare-metals-2028-55
Segment by Type
- Cerium
- Dysprosium
- Erbium
- Europium
- Gadolinium
- Holmium
- Lanthanum
- Lutetium
- Neodymium
- Others
Segment by Application
- Automotive
- Military
- Aviation
- Electronic
- Others
- By Company
- Iluka Resources Limited
- Lynas Corporation, Ltd.
- Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd.
- Northern Minerals Limited
- Alkane Resources Ltd
- Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd
- Arafura Resources Ltd.
- Canada Rare Earth Corporation
- China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd
- Indian Rare Earths Limited
- Neo Performance Materials Inc.
- Avalon Rare Metals
- Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rare Metals Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rare Metals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cerium
1.2.3 Dysprosium
1.2.4 Erbium
1.2.5 Europium
1.2.6 Gadolinium
1.2.7 Holmium
1.2.8 Lanthanum
1.2.9 Lutetium
1.2.10 Neodymium
1.2.11 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rare Metals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Military
1.3.4 Aviation
1.3.5 Electronic
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rare Metals Production
2.1 Global Rare Metals Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Rare Metals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Rare Metals Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rare Metals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Rare Metals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Rare Metals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rare Metals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Rare Metals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Rare Metals Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Rare Metals Sales by Region
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Rare Metals Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Rare Earth Metals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Rare Earth Metals Market Outlook 2022
Rare Earth Metals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027