Global PE Films Market To Be Driven By The Rising End-User Demand From The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global PE Films Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global PE films market, assessing the market based on its segments like end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pe-films-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 55.8 Million Metric Tons

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.75%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 69.6 Million Metric Tons

The increased use of stretch and shrink films is driving the global PE films industry. Due to physical properties such as stress, tear resistance, and durability, among others, these films are widely used in packaging and non-packaging applications, assisting market development. The demand for food, beverages, and consumer goods products has increased in developing regions as a result of increased urbanisation and rising middle-class disposable income, which is driving demand for PE films in these regions. Furthermore, as a result of dynamic customer demand, the manufacturing machineries and production processes in the industry are being stimulated with technological advancements, thus giving PE films an advantage over competing packaging counterparts and thereby providing an impetus to the market growth of PE films.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The most popular plastic in use today is polyethylene or polythene (abbreviated PE; IUPAC name polyethene or poly(methylene)). It’s a form of polymer that’s mainly used in packaging (plastic bags, plastic films, geomembranes, containers including bottles, etc.).

Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pe-films-market

On the basis of end-use, the industry is segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer goods

Industrial

Others

Regionally, the industry is classified into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Rising competition in the market aided the growth of the global industry. There has been a rise in business acquisitions to boost the profit. For example, Berry Global Group Inc., based in the United States, purchased RPC Group plc, based in the United Kingdom, in July 2019. This strategic move positions the company as one of the world’s leading plastic packaging companies and a global provider of value-added protective solutions.

Latest News on PE Films Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-pe-films-market

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Amcor plc, Proampac Holdings Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, Berry Global Inc., and Klöckner Pentaplast Group, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:

Latin America Aluminium Cans Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-aluminium-cans-market

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cosmetic-packaging-market

Global Speciality Films Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/speciality-films-market

Global Polyethylene Foam Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polyethylene-foam-market

Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flexible-plastic-packaging-market

Explore more on Procurement Intelligence services of EMR Inc.

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.