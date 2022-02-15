Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market To Be Driven By The Stringent Regulations In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global insurance fraud detection market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, organization, deployment, service, solution, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/insurance-fraud-detection-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.7 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 25.6%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 10.8 Billion

The need for businesses to efficiently manage massive numbers of identities, raise operational performance, improve customer service, optimise the use of advanced research techniques, and adhere to strict regulatory enforcement are the key driving forces behind market development. The industry’s growth may be limited by a lack of understanding of the value of fraud detection solutions among organisations, along with the lack of integration of fraud detection options across organisational networks.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

In most cases, insurance fraud is discovered in two stages. The first step is to recognise statements that appear to be dubious and may be false. Computerised statistical analysis or referrals from claims adjusters or insurance companies may be used to do this. In addition, the general public may provide information to insurance providers, law enforcement, and other agencies about alleged, witnessed, or acknowledged insurance fraud by others. Regardless of the source, these allegations should be referred to prosecutors for further investigation as the next step.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/insurance-fraud-detection-market

On the basis of technology, the industry can be divided into:

Solutions

Services

The market based on solution can be divided into:

Fraud Analytics

Authentication

Governance, Risk, and Compliance

Others

The industry by service can be divided into:

Professional Services

Consulting Services

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

Based on organisation, the industry can be divided into:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

The market on the basis of deployment is classified into:

Cloud

On-Premises

The industry can be categorised based on application into:

Claims Fraud

Identity Theft

Payment Fraud and Billing Fraud

Money Laundering

Regionally, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

In the insurance fraud detection industry, FRISS is regarded as one of the leading vendors. To retain its leading position, the organisation focuses on recognising its clients’ rapidly evolving needs and has implemented ambitious growth strategies to expand its services and consumer reach. FRISS collaborated with EVRY to provide Fraud Detection as a Service in the Nordics in order to extend its footprint. Moreover, to deliver cutting-edge insurance fraud identification to global organisations, the company has introduced a variety of strategies. Insurance fraud detection vendors are using a variety of organic and inorganic growth strategies to keep ahead of the competition in the global insurance fraud detection industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are FICO, IBM, BAE Systems, SAS Institute, Experian, Lexisnexis, Iovation, Friss, SAP, Fiserv, and ACI Worldwide, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:

Global Auto Insurance Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/auto-insurance-market

Global Crop Insurance Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/crop-insurance-market

Global Dental Insurance Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dental-insurance-market

Global Health Insurance Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/health-insurance-market

Global Takaful Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/takaful-market

Explore more on Procurement Intelligence services of EMR Inc.

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.