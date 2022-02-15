Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market To Be Driven By Biosimilars In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like drug, disease, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 16.7 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 22 Billion

The global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market is expanding due to factors such as the rising prevalence of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, increased government funding for inflammatory bowel disease studies, and medical technology advancements. In addition, the growing popularity of pre-biotic and pro-biotic food products, as well as a rising number of drugs in clinical trials, are likely to contribute to market growth during the assessment period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

IBD refers to a category of inflammatory disorders that affect the colon and small intestine. The two most common forms of inflammatory bowel disease are Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. The treatment of the disease is known as inflammatory bowel disease treatment.

Based on drug, the market can be divided into:

Aminosalicylates

Antibiotics

Corticosteroids

Immunomodulators

Biologics

Others

Based on disease, the market is divided into:

Ulcerative Colitis

Crohn’s Disease

Indeterminate Colitis

The market can be categorised based on end-use into:

Fertility Centres

Hospitals and Surgical Clinics

Research Institutes

Cryobanks

Regionally, the industry is classified into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Rising demand for effective treatment has been driving the growth of the industry. Janssen Biotech Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. signed a strategic agreement in 2017 to produce, manufacture, and market PTG-200, an oral IL 23 receptor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. In another case, the European Union granted Pfizer Inc. marketing authorization for XELJANZ in 2018 for the treatment of moderate to serious ulcerative colitis.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Biocon Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag, Johnson & Johnson, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Novartis Ag, Pfizer Inc., Quest Medical Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

