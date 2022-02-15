Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market To Be Driven By The Quick Response To A Broad Spectrum Of External Stimulation In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, therapeutics areas, and regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.0%

Market Overview (2016-2026)

The G-protein coupled receptor market would be driven by an increased number of cancer cases, increased incidence of cardiovascular disease, and breathing problems in lifestyles. Innovative tasks of new medicine substances, G-protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) are remarkably useful. Moreover, the government’s increased R&D investment is expected to boost the market growth in medication research and development. The functional and structural literature on GPCR pharmacology demonstrates the adaptive utility of GPCR targets to treat a broad range of illnesses that helps extend the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

G protein-coupled receptor is a protein within the cell membrane that connects external chemicals with an intracellular molecule called a G protein, also known as the G-transmembrane receptor or heptahelicene receptor (guanine nucleotide-binding protein).

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:

• Calcium Level Detection Assays

• GTP Gamma S Binding Assays

• cAMP Assays

• cGMP Assays

• Reporter Gene Assays

• Others

On the basis of therapeutics, the market is divided into:

• Cardiovascular System

• Central Nervous System (CNS)

• Immune System

• Oncology

• Others

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growing demand for G-protein coupled receptors assays in drug discovery along with, the rising number of governments and key player initiatives will drive market growth. The wide applications of G-protein coupled receptors within the treatment for various medical conditions, and the increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle disorders are the main drivers for the G-protein coupled receptors market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Abcam PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cisbio Bioassays, Merck KGaA, Enzo Life Sciences Inc., HD Biosciences Co. Ltd [WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc.], Promega Corporation, QIAGEN, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation [Merck KGaA], Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

