Europe Dairy Market To Be Driven By Health Concerns And The Health And Nutritional Benefits Of Dairy Products During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Dairy Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Europe dairy market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, and regional markets among others. the report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-dairy-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 159 billion USD

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 1.2%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 173 billion USD

As a result of their health and nutritional benefits, popular dairy products are in high demand. The European dairy business benefits from a growing population, easy access to dairy animals, and a favourable environment for dairy production. Approximately 22% of worldwide milk output is produced in this sector. They’re a good source of calcium, protein, iodine, and a variety of vitamins. In the European Union, which has over 300 recognised types of cheese and dairy products, around 45 million metric tonnes of these goods are consumed annually.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Dairy and its products are an important element of a well-balanced daily diet. Vitamin A, vitamin D, calcium, protein, potassium, and other minerals can be found in dairy products. They’re high in calcium, with cheese being particularly high in protein. They’re being used in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, infant nutrition, and sports nutrition.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-dairy-market

On the basis of Product, the Europe dairy market is segmented into:

Fluid/UHT/Flavoured Milk

Cream

Butter

Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF)

Skimmed Milk Powder

Whole Milk Powder

Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate)

Lactose

Casein

Cheese

Yoghurt

Ice-cream

Probiotic Dairy Products

The major regional markets of the Europe dairy market are:

Germany

France

The United Kingdom

Russia

Market Trends

Europe’s dairy industry is one of the most developed in the world, producing over a quarter of all milk produced worldwide. With growing GDP and improving living standards in Western Europe, the dairy sector will enjoy robust expansion in the next years. Germany, on the other hand, was the only market in the area to rise in 2017, while the UK suffered a fall. Italy, in Southern Europe, too has a thriving dairy sector, thanks to the mild Mediterranean environment and rising living standards. On the other hand, dairy output in eastern and south-eastern Europe is just sufficient for local consumption. Niche items such as “lactose-free” or “organic” milk are expensive in the area, thus the nations must import them from Northern and Western Europe. Dairy production in Europe as a whole has been reduced as milk prices have fallen. The European Union’s milk quota will also function as a constraint on the growth of the European dairy market.

Latest News on Europe Dairy [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/dairy-market-in-europe

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., Groupe Lactalis, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Arla Foods amba, Unilever, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH., Sodiaal International SA., Savencia S.A., Müller Group, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.