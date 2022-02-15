Global Infertility Treatment Devices Market To Be Driven By The Rising Innovations In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Infertility Treatment Devices Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global infertility treatment devices market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, patient type, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/infertility-treatment-devices-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 225.5 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 389 Million

The increased incidences of disorders such as PCOS is assisting the market’s development. Infertility is predicted to rise as a result of major lifestyle changes, which will help the industry even further. Stress, alcohol intake, shifting lifestyles, smoking, sperm count, and motility loss are all factors that contribute to men’s infertility. The prevalence of infertility in both sexes is projected to rise steadily, which will assist the market’s growth in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Medical therapies are used in infertility treatment to increase a couple’s ability to conceive children. Infertility treatment devices are the devices used for such procedures.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/infertility-treatment-devices-market

Based on product, the market can be divided into:

Equipment

Media and Consumables

Accessories

Equipment is further segmented into the following microscopes, imaging systems, sperm analyser systems, ovum aspiration pumps, micromanipulator systems, incubators, gas analysers, laser systems, and cryosystems.

The market can be categorised based on patient type into:

Female Infertility Treatment

Male Infertility Treatment

By end-use, the industry is segmented into:

Fertility Centres

Hospitals and Surgical Clinics

Research Institutes

Cryobanks

Regionally, the industry is classified into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The adoption of acquisition and partnership strategies by market players is expected to drive the growth of the infertility treatment devices market. For example, in July 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced a global research partnership with Predictive Laboratories, a wholly owned subsidiary of Predictive Technology Group Inc., to investigate the genetic factors that contribute to infertility in women. In addition, Vitrolife AB and GE Healthcare formed a collaboration in June 2018 to develop their assisted reproductive technology offerings. Vitrolife has been able to extend its IVF product range in the global market thanks to this alliance.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cook Group Incorporated, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Genea Limited, Hamilton Throne Ltd., Kitazato Corporation, and Medgyn Products Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:

Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/digital-blood-pressure-monitor-market

Global Microencapsulation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/microencapsulation-market

Global Anti-Infectives Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/anti-infectives-market

Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydrophobic-interaction-chromatography-market

Global Cell Expansion Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cell-expansion-market

Explore more on Procurement Intelligence services of EMR Inc.

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.