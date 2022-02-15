Breast Augmentation Implants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Breast Augmentation Implants
This report contains market size and forecasts of Breast Augmentation Implants in global, including the following market information:
- Global Breast Augmentation Implants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Breast Augmentation Implants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Breast Augmentation Implants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Breast Augmentation Implants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicone Gel Breast Implants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Breast Augmentation Implants include Allergan, Mentor Worldwide, Arion Laboratories, CEREPLAS, Establishment Labs, GC Aesthetics, GROUPE SEBBIN, Guangzhou Wanhe and Hans Biomed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Breast Augmentation Implants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Breast Augmentation Implants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Breast Augmentation Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Silicone Gel Breast Implants
- Saline-filled Breast Implants
Global Breast Augmentation Implants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Breast Augmentation Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Cosmetic Surgery
- Other
Global Breast Augmentation Implants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Breast Augmentation Implants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Breast Augmentation Implants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Breast Augmentation Implants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Breast Augmentation Implants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Breast Augmentation Implants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Allergan
- Mentor Worldwide
- Arion Laboratories
- CEREPLAS
- Establishment Labs
- GC Aesthetics
- GROUPE SEBBIN
- Guangzhou Wanhe
- Hans Biomed
- POLYTECH Health
- Sientra
- Silimed
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Breast Augmentation Implants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Breast Augmentation Implants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Breast Augmentation Implants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Breast Augmentation Implants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Breast Augmentation Implants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Breast Augmentation Implants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Breast Augmentation Implants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Breast Augmentation Implants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Breast Augmentation Implants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Breast Augmentation Implants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Breast Augmentation Implants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Breast Augmentation Implants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Breast Augmentation Implants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Breast Augmentation Implants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Breast Augmentation Implants Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
