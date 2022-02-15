Asia Pacific Betaines Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Usage Of Betaines As Surfactants During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Asia Pacific Betaines Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Asia Pacific betaines market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, and regional markets among others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-betaines-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

One of the primary reasons for its increased production in the Asia Pacific area is the increased use of betaines as surfactants. Furthermore, the region’s abundant raw materials give firms the potential for diversification. In the first part of 2017, the Chinese government imposed strict rules to reduce the supply of raw materials (MCA and DMAPA) due to poor environmental circumstances. As a result, betaine costs climbed by 20% between 2016 and 2017.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Many food commodities such as sugar beet, quinoa, shrimp, broccoli, steak, spinach, brown rice, sweet potato, and cereals contain betaine. These meals aid in the treatment of cardiovascular disease, the enhancement of muscular strength, the improvement of metabolism, and the reduction of fat. As a result, it’s employed in the food business and in the manufacturing of functional beverages to boost their nutritional content. Low irritative impact, skin compatibility, and strong foaming capability of betaines have been important reasons in its wide range of usage in a variety of sectors.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-betaines-market

Based on Application, the Asia Pacific betaines market is segmented into:

• Food and Beverages

• Home and Personal Care

• Animal feed

• Others

The major regional markets of the Asia Pacific betaines market are:

• China

• India

• South East Asia

Market Trends

The industry is growing due to rapid urbanisation and increasing population counts in the Asia-Pacific region. Aside from that, betaine is employed as an animal feed ingredient in a number of countries in the region due to its high nutritional value. The demand for animal feed is expected to rise in the forecast period as a result of the Indian government’s many attempts to raise awareness among farmers about animal health and improved feeding practises. The expansion of the betaine market in Asia Pacific has been propelled by an increase in demand for dietary supplements and healthy beverages among health enthusiasts. Moreover, a number of companies are launching new personal care products that contain natural and biodegradable chemicals. The sale of betaines is consistently growing in the region as demand for these items rises due to increased consumer awareness.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BASF SE, Kao Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Shanghai Kang Xin Chemical Co., Ltd., Miwon EOD Co., Ltd., Chemrez Technologies, Inc., Galaxy Surfactants Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Related Reports:

Global Air Quality Control Systems Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/air-quality-control-systems-market

Global AI Infrastructure Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ai-infrastructure-market

Global Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/alcoholic-hepatitis-treatment-market

Global All Terrain Robot Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/all-terrain-robot-market

Global Air Compressor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/air-compressor-market

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.