Wound Dressing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wound Dressing
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wound Dressing in global, including the following market information:
- Global Wound Dressing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Wound Dressing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Wound Dressing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wound Dressing market was valued at 6357.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7956 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Traditional Wound Dressing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wound Dressing include 3M Healthcare, Coloplast, Medline Industries, HARTMANN, BSN Medical, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec and Derma Sciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wound Dressing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wound Dressing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wound Dressing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Traditional Wound Dressing
- Advanced Wound Dressing
Global Wound Dressing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wound Dressing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Household
- Travel
Global Wound Dressing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wound Dressing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wound Dressing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wound Dressing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Wound Dressing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Wound Dressing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M Healthcare
- Coloplast
- Medline Industries
- HARTMANN
- BSN Medical
- Medtronic Plc
- Smith & Nephew
- ConvaTec
- Derma Sciences
- Systagenix
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Derma Sciences
- Kinetic Concepts
- Molnlycke Health Care
- PAUL HARTMANN AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wound Dressing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wound Dressing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wound Dressing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wound Dressing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wound Dressing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wound Dressing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wound Dressing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wound Dressing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wound Dressing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wound Dressing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wound Dressing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wound Dressing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wound Dressing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wound Dressing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wound Dressing Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wound Dressing Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Wound Dressing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Traditional Wound Dressing
