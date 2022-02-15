Middle East And Africa Dairy Market To Be Driven By The Growing Dairy Trade Globally During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Middle East and Africa Dairy Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Middle East and Africa dairy market, assessing the market based on its segments like Product, and Regional markets among others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The increase in milk exports from important markets in Africa, Central America, Europe, and North America boosted the trade. With the exception of Iran, yoghurt and sour milk are gaining popularity across the region. In the region, whey and whey proteins are also in high demand. The leading regional dairy markets are Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran. A developing milk sector in Africa drives the Middle East and Africa dairy market. In 2018, Africa’s milk production climbed by 1.1 percent over the previous year, reaching a capacity of 45.6 million tonnes. The region’s dairy sector is being boosted by increased demand for dairy products as a result of rising consumer health concerns. The Middle East and Africa dairy market is primarily driven by population growth and lifestyle changes that have resulted in increased health concerns. Fresh milk, in particular, is gaining popularity since it is thought to be more nutrient-dense than shelf-stable milk. The demand for portable, ready-to-drink goods like drinkable yoghurt among health-conscious females and youth in the area is driving the dairy market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Dairy and its products are an important element of a well-balanced daily diet. Vitamin A, vitamin D, calcium, protein, potassium, and other minerals can be found in dairy products. They’re high in calcium, with cheese being particularly high in protein. They’re being used in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, infant nutrition, and sports nutrition.

On the basis of Product, the Middle East and Africa dairy market is segmented into:

Fluid Milk

UHT Milk

Flavoured Milk

Cream

Butter

Skimmed Milk Powder /Non-fat Dry Milk

Whole Milk Powder

Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate)

Lactose

Others

The major regional markets of the Middle East and Africa dairy market are:

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Among others

Market Trends

The Middle East and Africa dairy market is gaining traction owing to the increasing demand and increased customer acceptance of new and creative dairy products such as flavoured milk and milk products, cheese spreads, and sauces, among others. Along with the increased availability of dairy products, the market is benefiting from the growing presence of the food and beverage industries, the primary application sector for dairy. The growing use of items like fondue cheese in the fine dining industry is propelling the region’s dairy market forward. Customers’ interest in beverages containing probiotics, as well as a move toward more convenient packaged dairy products rather than handmade dairy products, are driving the expansion of the yoghurt business. Saudi Arabia is the largest producer in the Middle East and Africa, owing to the country’s high dairy consumption. The Saudi Arabia dairy business is being driven by a rise in women’s health consciousness. It is also the region’s leading importer of US dairy goods, as local producers of fresh and chilled dairy products such as milk and yoghurt are rare. Due to rising demand for cheese, butter, and other milk products, South Africa is also a key market in the area. With increased demand for liquid milk and cheese, Egypt is another important market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Nestlé S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Almarai Company, Danone S.A., Arla Foods amba, Lactalis Group, The Kraft Heinz Company, National Agricultural Development Company (Nadec), Clover Industries Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

