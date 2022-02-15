High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) in Global, including the following market information:

Global High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sequencing by Synthesis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) include Illumina, Applied Biosystems (ABI), Roche (454), Helicos and LifeTechnologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sequencing by Synthesis

Sequencing by Ligation

Global High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oncology

Hereditary Disease Detection

Life Science

Global High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Illumina

Applied Biosystems (ABI)

Roche (454)

Helicos

LifeTechnologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-Throughput Sequencing (HTS) Companies

