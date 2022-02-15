India Disposable Catheters Market To Be Driven By Growing Prevalence Of Urinary Incontinence Among The Increasing Geriatric Population During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Disposable Catheters Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India disposable catheters market, assessing the market based on its segments like Product, End Use, Distribution Channel, and Regional market among others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The increase in different urological illnesses, particularly among the female population, has fueled the market for disposable catheters in India. Disposable catheters are being used more often to prevent damage and infection associated to the urinary system and bladder, which is fueling market expansion. Furthermore, the development of disposable catheters in a variety of sizes and creative designs to improve patient comfort is contributing considerably to the industry’s growth. As reusable catheters are linked to an increased risk of bladder spasms, urinary tract infections (UTIs), cystitis, and bladder cancer, disposable catheters are in great demand to prevent morbidity. Furthermore, advances in medical technology are predicted to lead to the creation of customised and personalised disposable catheters to improve patient quality of life, which is expected to fuel market growth in the future years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A urinary catheter is a tube made of silicon, latex, or other material that is inserted into the bladder through the urethra to empty the urine and collect it. Urinary catheters are in high demand due to the requirement for reliable monitoring of numerous diseases and issues, and they are expected to expand at a steady rate during the projection period as more individuals become concerned about preventing UTIs and other medical ailments. Urinary incontinence is a medical problem in which pee is lost involuntarily. Medical devices are used to help grow and strengthen pelvic floor muscles as well as treat persistent urine incontinence. Electrical muscle stimulation is one of these devices, and it helps with the effective, safe, and non-invasive treatment of stress, urge, and mixed urine incontinence.

On the basis of Product, the India disposable catheters market is segmented into:

Cardiovascular catheters

Speciality catheters

Intravenous catheters

Urology catheters

Neurovascular catheters

Among others.

Based on End Use, the India disposable catheters market is divided into:

Hospitals and clinics

Diagnostics and pathology labs

Ambulatory surgical centres

Among others.

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the India disposable catheters market is categorised as:

Direct purchase

B2B distributors

The major regional markets of the India disposable catheters market are:

West India

North India

East India

South India

Market Trends

Market growth is expected to be driven by the development of novel disposable catheters that improve patient convenience and comfort. The start of numerous research operations to allow the development of disposable catheters made from renewable and sustainable materials like cellulose is expected to contribute considerably to market growth in the coming years. The market is also predicted to develop as the popularity of home parenteral feeding rises. The increasing preterm birth rate is expected to provide attractive development possibilities for Indian catheter manufacturers. Furthermore, the expanding technical improvements in disposable catheters are expected to further drive the market’s growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Ribbel International Limited, Narang Medical Limited., Meditech Devices Pvt. Ltd., Mediplus India Limited, and Romsons Group of Industries, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

