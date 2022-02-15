Surgical Loupes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgical Loupes in global, including the following market information:

Global Surgical Loupes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Surgical Loupes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Surgical Loupes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Surgical Loupes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Through The Lens Loupe (TTL) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Surgical Loupes include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Rose Micro Solutions, L.A. Lens, ErgonoptiX, NORTH-SOUTHERN ELECTRONICS LIMITED, Designs for Vision, Inc., Enova Illumination, SurgiTel and PeriOptix, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Surgical Loupes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Surgical Loupes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Loupes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Through The Lens Loupe (TTL)

Flip Up Loupe

Galilean Loupe

Prismatic Loupe

Global Surgical Loupes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Loupes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Other

Global Surgical Loupes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Loupes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Surgical Loupes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Surgical Loupes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Surgical Loupes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Surgical Loupes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Rose Micro Solutions

L.A. Lens

ErgonoptiX

NORTH-SOUTHERN ELECTRONICS LIMITED

Designs for Vision, Inc.

Enova Illumination

SurgiTel

PeriOptix, Inc.

SheerVision Incorporated

Xenosys Co., Ltd.

Orascoptic

Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Keeler Ltd.

