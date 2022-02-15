Global Holographic Display Market To Be Driven By Technological Advancement In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Holographic Display Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global holographic display market, assessing the market based on its segments like end uses and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.31 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 29.3%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 6.14 Billion

The major drivers for the market’s growth are increasing demand for displays in various industries, increased demand for holographic displays in events and advertisements, increasing use of digital holography microscopy for precise measurement, and escalated demand of holography for medical imaging in healthcare industry. Advancements in holographic display technology, speedy advancement in smartphone and tablet market are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Increasing disposable income resulting in surge in consumer spending on advanced electronic devices, the sales of holographic displays is also expected to increase. Adoption of holographic displays in high-end cars provides growth to holographic display market during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A holographic display is a display that uses light diffraction to create a three-dimensional image in space. Holography is the advanced version of photography that allows an image to record in three dimensions. The principle of holography involves a technique that allows light fields to be recorded and later reconstructed when the original light field is no longer present. True holographic displays require control over light and a large amount of significantly smaller pixels.

On the basis of end users, the industry is divided into:

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Military and Defence

Automotive

Others

The global markets of holographic display can be divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Holographic display used in healthcare is driving the market growth. Holography converts information about the body into a digital format and has the potential to inform, promote and entertain the medical students and doctors. It uses digital imaging inputs and provides an extensive visualisation of the data for training doctors, surgeons, and students. These holographic projection techniques produce free floating displays, giving an optical illusion of reality. This technology solves a variety of medical issues by storing and using patient data in developing 3D holograms, which are useful to assist successful treatment and surgery. It is also useful in giving flexible solutions in the area of medical research.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Provision Holding, Inc., Looking Glass Factory Inc., RealView Imaging Ltd., Animmersion UK Ltd., Kino-Mo Ltd., and Shenzhen SMX Display Technology Co. Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

