Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment market was valued at 8139.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11810 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Kits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment include Eli Lilly, Roche, Merck, Novartis, Abbvie, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation and Janssen and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Kits

Reagents

Instruments

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eli Lilly

Roche

Merck

Novartis

Abbvie

Amgen

Bristol Myers Squibb

Celgene Corporation

Janssen

Bausch Health

